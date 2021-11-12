Cheltenham stewards offer Blackmore advice following dramatic novice chase

Rachael Blackmore was offered advice by the Cheltenham stewards as to what action she might take in the future should there be a repeat of the circumstances surrounding the dramatic match race for the SSS Super Alloys Novices’ Chase.

Blackmore’s mount had been headed by My Drogo, after setting the pace, when the odds-on favourite came down at the second-last fence.

Gin On Lime made a mistake and sprawled on landing, but Blackmore managed to keep the partnership intact, pick the Henry de Bromhead-trained mare up and get her to jump the final obstacle safely to claim the prize.

Gin On Lime and Rachael Blackmore jump the last at Cheltenham (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Had Blackmore parted company with Gin On Lime the two-horse race would have been declared void. In November 2009, the British Horseracing Authority introduced new safety rules with jockeys no longer being allowed to remount horses after the start of a race.

A report from the stewards following the race read: “An enquiry was held to consider the circumstances surrounding Rachael Blackmore, the rider of the winner, Gin On Lime, continuing in the race when her horse had made a very bad mistake at the penultimate fence.

“Blackmore and the veterinary officer were interviewed, and recordings of the incident were viewed. The veterinary officer stated that a post-race examination of Gin On Lime failed to reveal any abnormalities. The stewards noted Blackmore’s explanation that she felt the mare get to its feet quickly without any ill effects and having trotted soundly away, she was satisfied that Gin On Lime was fit to continue in the race.

“She was advised that in similar circumstances she should take more time to assess the welfare of her mount.”

Speaking immediately after the race, Blackmore – who in March became the first female jockey to be crowned leading rider at the Festival – said: “It was a very strange race and it was very unfortunate for the Skeltons what happened (with My Drogo), but the ball has fallen right for me I suppose.

“She just crumpled under me and it was quite a slow motion thing. She’s an extremely honest mare to go down and jump the last and canter over the line.”