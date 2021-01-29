Cheltenham’s Trials Day card hangs in balance
Hopes for Cheltenham’s Trials Day meeting on Saturday are hanging in the balance.
There is still standing water on the track, and fences will have to be bypassed if the card goes ahead.
A 2pm inspection will take place following a further 10 millimetres of rain overnight. To compound matters, a similar amount of rain is forecast this evening – some of which could also fall as snow.
Clerk of the course Simon Claisse said just before 10am: “I’m heading out to walk the course again now.
“It has stopped raining now, but we’ve had another three millimetres since I was on it first thing.”
If there is any improvement in conditions over the next 48 hours it will come too late to save Uttoxeter’s fixture on Sunday.
A total of 30 millimetres of rain has fallen in the past 48 hours, leaving the course waterlogged and officials with no option but to cancel following an 8am inspection on Friday.