Cherry Blossom looks the part with classy Cork display
Cherry Blossom put herself in the Royal Ascot picture with a taking display in the Goffs Irish EBF Polonia Stakes at Cork.
The daughter of No Nay Never was an above-average operator as a two-year-old and although only finding the scoresheet once, finished second in the Lowther Stakes, fourth in the Group One Cheveley Park and made her way into trainer Aidan O’Brien’s Breeders’ Cup team.
Dropped to Listed company for her return to the track, she was sent off the 5-2 favourite in the hands of Wayne Lordan and barely missed a beat as she blazed a trail on the front-end.
She had too much class for Jack Davison’s likeable She’s Quality at the finish as she surged to a length and a half success, with Paddy Power trimming the Ballydoyle inmate to 25-1 from 40s for the Commonwealth Cup at the Royal meeting next month.
O’Brien was represented by Chris Armstrong, who said: “She had a high rating, had good runs at two and with today’s conditions, and the track, everything worked out.
“She is a very quick filly, wants quick ground and five (furlongs).
“It is great to get the Listed win and with the sprint programme in Ireland being tricky, she might have to travel for Group Threes for fillies.
“It’s onwards and upwards and that will be a nice confidence booster for her.”
