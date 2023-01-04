Chester Williams unlikely to ride again as rehabilitation continues

Chester Williams, who suffered a head injury in a schooling accident on the gallops in September, is unlikely to ride again.

Williams was taken to intensive care in Plymouth after suffering the injury when riding work for his mother and trainer, Jane, at her South Molton yard in Devon.

He was later moved to North Devon District Hospital and is back at home, with regular visits to the Injured Jockeys Fund’s Oaksey House facility for his rehabilitation programme.

Jane Williams confirmed the conditional jockey, who rode 64 domestic jumps winners and last season enjoyed his best campaign with 23 successes, will likely not return to race-riding.

Speaking after Saint Segal had landed the Vickers.Bet Novices’ Chase in impressive fashion under David Noonan at Hereford for the yard on Wednesday, Williams said: “When he came out of his coma, this was the first horse he talked about – Saint Segal.

“This was the one he was looking forward to most this season. David is doing a fabulous job and we love him very much and he is very much part of the family now.

“We are building for the future for when Chester comes back – maybe as a trainer or assistant, whatever, rather than as a jockey.

“This is a horse we think highly of, especially. He will be thrilled – mostly, he will be saying, ‘Mum, I told you two miles over fences’.

“He is telling me what to do, he’s doing the race planning, he is very much involved. He does previews and reviews. He is absolutely brilliant at form.”