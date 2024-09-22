Cheveley Park bid not out of the question for Maw Lam

Adrian Nicholls will consider a quick return to action in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes with Maw Lam following her narrow defeat at Ayr on Saturday.

Third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, the daughter of Acclamation disappointed in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster, but bounced back with a fine effort in defeat in Scotland, charging home to finish a neck second to Sky Majesty in the Group Three Firth of Clyde Stakes.

With the season drawing to a close, options for Maw Lam are few and far between, but she does hold an entry at Group One level on the Rowley Mile on Saturday, should connections decide to roll the dice.

“It was a really good run and I’m really pleased with her. Obviously it was a blip on her CV at Doncaster, but it was just one of those things and we’re right back on track,” said Nicholls.

“Jamie Spencer looked after her at Doncaster, hence why we could back her up and it was a great run. It’s always frustrating finishing second, but every race those good horses run in are so competitive and I’m just happy that she’s come back on track and seen the six furlongs out really well.

“She’s got more black type, and I am going to win a stakes race in this country sooner or later!”

He added: “We’re coming to the end of the year now so whether we have one more go, I’m not sure. I haven’t discussed it with Chris (Hirst, owner) yet, but obviously she’s still in the Cheveley Park.

“I don’t know what the ground is going to be like, it’s very changeable at the moment. She wouldn’t want gut-wrenching ground, I don’t think.

“We’ll see how she is and discuss whether we go to the Cheveley Park, if not that could probably be it for the season.”