Cheveley Park target for Persian Dreamer

Persian Dreamer is firmly on course for a crack at Group One glory in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes later this month.

Dominic Ffrench Davis’ filly got off the mark in style with a taking performance on debut at Newmarket, but she had to settle for a supporting role in her next two starts at York and in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Although a beaten favourite when only fourth in the Marygate on the Knavesmire, she ran with much more encouragement when filling the same position at Ascot and showed plenty of class when building on that performance to get back to winning ways in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket’s July meeting.

The daughter of Calyx was assisted by a pre-race downpour which made the ground more to her liking on that occasion – and with Group Two honours in the bag, connections are hoping the weather gods will be in their favour once again when Persian Dreamer heads to the Rowley Mile on September 30 for her shot at top-level success.

“She’s bang on target for the Cheveley Park, she’s in good form and has been ticking over nicely since her win at the July Meeting,” said Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for owners Amo Racing.

“We couldn’t be happy with her and it’s all systems go.

“She is better with some juice in the ground and the rain came just in time for her at Newmarket. It was nice to see Tom Ward’s filly who was third (Woodhay Wonder) then go and win the sales race the other week, that was a nice boost for the form.

“The form is in the book and she’s a high-class filly. If we get some rain and her ground, I’m sure she would be very competitive in a Cheveley Park.”

Alice Haynes’ Fix You is set to carry the Amo Racing silks in the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp after being ruled out of Sunday’s Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on account of unsuitable ground.

The three-year-old’s appearances were limited at two, but she made up for lost time in the early part of this season, progressing quickly out of the handicap ranks after a taking success at Nottingham to strike at Listed level in Cork’s Polonia Stakes.

The Irish Champions Festival had been earmarked as a target – but with the anticipated cut in the ground failing to materialise, she will instead head across the Channel on Arc weekend.

Pennington added: “The Flying Five has been Fix You’s target all year but the ground has gone against her, which is frustrating.

“She’s a very nice filly and obviously did it very nicely at Cork earlier in the season on deep ground. She’s a very ground dependent filly and she needs soft ground.

“Hopefully they will get a bit of rain in France and her next big target will be the Abbaye. She’s all speed and soft ground over five furlongs is her optimum.”