Cheveley Park target for Zain Claudette

Ismail Mohammed is aiming for the Cheveley Park Stakes with Zain Claudette – who has Classic aspirations on the horizon next year.

The filly won her third consecutive race when taking the Group Two Lowther Stakes at York last week, by a length from the previously unbeaten favourite Sandrine.

The daughter of No Nay Never had already won the Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes and is set to move up to the top level in Newmarket’s Cheveley Park next month.

“We’ll give her one or two days to be happy and then we’ll start riding her again,” said Mohammed.

“She is a classic already, she’s shown us in every race that she’s improved.

“Next month it is our plan to go to Newmarket for the Group One, the Cheveley Park.”

Zain Claudette’s success on the Knavesmire was jockey Ray Dawson’s biggest winner to date, with the Princess Margaret having been his first Group success.

“We like to help the young guy get some kind of Group race,” added the Newmarket trainer.

“He’s been there from the Listed race to the Group Three and he is doing really well.”

Dawson spoke with confidence post-race about Zain Claudette’s Group One potential, and also indicated a trip beyond six furlongs will eventually prove within her compass – with the 1000 Guineas discussed for her three-year-old season.

We will be targeting the Guineas for next season

Mohammed added: “We will be targeting the Guineas for next season.

“She handles everything very well and she can definitely go further. She (also) has a very good turn of foot.”

Owner Saeed Al Tayer has been the recipient of multiple offers for the filly, but she will be staying at her trainer’s Grange House Stables.

“She has run so well for us and she is improving – we don’t want her to go and we have had a lot of offers,” said Mohammed.

“We have to keep her. She is giving us so much fun and happiness – for a small yard, to get any Group race is so good for us.”