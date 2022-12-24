Cheveley Park would love to give Dettori another Group One in final year

Cheveley Park Stud director Richard Thompson will be thrilled if star filly Inspiral can give Frankie Dettori another top-level success in his final season before retirement.

The legendary Italian rider recently announced he will bring his illustrious riding career to an end in 2023, with the Breeders’ Cup in November set to be the stage for his swansong.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Inspiral provided Dettori with two Group One wins this year, with her spectacular victory in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot followed by a more hard-fought success against colts in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

The partnership is set to be renewed in the spring, with Thompson eyeing Newbury’s Lockinge Stakes in May as a likely target.

He said: “Frankie has won a few Group Ones for us, most recently with Inspiral obviously. She’s won three Group Ones and Frankie has been on board every time.

“He also gave Queen’s Trust a marvellous ride to win the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Filly And Mare Turf, so that was a wonderful day.

“It’s been a marvellous association with Frankie and the Cheveley Park team have really enjoyed the relationship with him.

“What a fantastic career, what a wonderful talent and we look forward to him riding Inspiral next year and hopefully more winners for us as well.

“We’d love to give him his last Group One winner or certainly one in his last season.

“All is good with Inspiral and we look forward to hopefully aiming for the Lockinge.”