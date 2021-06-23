Chichester keeps up big-race momentum for Fanning

Joe Fanning secured his first winner since steering Subjectivist to Gold Cup glory at Royal Ascot as Chichester came out on top in a thrilling three-way finish to the Stablemate By AGMA Carlisle Bell.

The 50-year-old enjoyed the biggest success of his career last week after Mark Johnston’s star stayer dominated his rivals in Ascot’s two-and-a-half-mile feature.

It was far harder work for the Keith Dalgleish-trained Chichester in the main event on one of the biggest days of the year in Cumbria, but the 11-2 chance dug deep for Fanning to see off Global Spirit and Lion Tower by a neck and a head respectively.

Dalgleish was completing a double on the card following the earlier success of Lady Lade (100-30) in the Book Your Christmas Party At Carlisle Racecourse Restricted Maiden in the hands of Callum Rodriguez.

Fanning said: “A good gallop suited this lad as I think he wants a bit further. We got a nice tow into the race and it worked out right.

“I think he’ll be a nice horse to go to war with in these big handicaps – I’m sure there’s another one or two in him.

“He could step up to a mile and a quarter. He’s grand and straightforward.”

The rider went on to reflect on Subjectivist’s Ascot triumph and is already looking forward to a rematch with Stradivarius, who finished fourth in his bid for a fourth Gold Cup, in the Goodwood Cup on July 27.

Joe Fanning celebrates with the trophy after winning the Gold Cup on Subjectivist (PA Wire)

“It was nice to go down there and have a winner at that meeting and in that race,” Fanning added.

“I wouldn’t swap him going to Ascot and I wouldn’t swap him going to Goodwood. He’s won around there before and he’s very easy – if there’s pace you can take a lead and if there’s no pace you can make the running.

“Ground doesn’t matter to him either – there’s no excuses.”

Tangled finished with a flourish to win the Carlisle Bell Consolation Race for the mother and daughter team of Karen and Gemma Tutty.

Successful at the course last month, the 17-2 winner powered home to follow up by half a length.

Karen Tutty said: “He seems to really love it here, doesn’t he? He was entered to run at Beverley after his last win here and it was abandoned, so we left him then to be fresh for today.

“He did it really well – he’s loving life at the moment.

“We obviously wanted to get in the Bell, but we just missed out. It’s nice to win a bigger race.”

Ben gave her a beautiful ride and we're very pleased to win a prestigious race like this

Colony Queen made it two from two since joining trainer John Mackie with a half-length verdict in the Cumberland Plate.

Formerly with the now-retired Steve Gollings, the 13-2 shot followed up a recent Beverley success in good style under Ben Curtis.

“She ran a good race at Beverley when I thought she needed the run,” said Mackie.

“We felt she’d come on for it and stepped her up a little bit in trip, which we thought would suit.

“We were disgusted when we were drawn 17 of 17, but four non-runners has definitely helped, Ben gave her a beautiful ride and we’re very pleased to win a prestigious race like this.”

Spitting Feathers in the Carlisle winner's enclosure

The Kevin Ryan-trained Spitting Feathers (5-1) impressed in winning the the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

The Iffraaj colt was not disgraced in finishing fifth on his racecourse debut at York and showed the benefit of that initial effort to get the better of Madame Bonbon by a length and a half.

Ryan said: “It was a good performance, he’s a big horse and mine always improve from their first run.

“He took a fair bit of pulling up today, which is a good sign. He’s done it stylishly and Tom (Eaves, jockey) said he had loads in hand. He was nearly down at the two-mile start by the time he pulled up, so the penny was only starting to drop late on.

“We like him and think he’s a good horse going forward.”