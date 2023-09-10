Chief can rule over Newcastle rivals

It would be no surprise if Chiefman masters his rivals to become top dog in Newcastle’s AGMA EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes.

Archie Watson’s Cracksman colt was well held on his first start at Wolverhampton but it is his next outing at Ffos Las that provides plenty of encouragement ahead of his trip to Gosforth Park.

On that occasion he gave away lengths at the start when second to Ollie Sangster’s highly-promising youngster Per Contra. and although he had no answer to the Wathnan Racing-owned colt when it mattered, he gave a solid account and could have lots more improvement to come.

This looks a winnable assignment and Chiefman is fancied to make it third-time-lucky in the north east.

Latin Five’s consistency makes him a solid proposition in the Wl Distillery Handicap.

He has only been running off basement ratings for Pail Midgley, but he has not been out of the first four in his last six outings.

That counts for a lot at this level and it is hard to see him being out of the frame.

Down at Brighton Jack Channon’s Miguel can make it third time lucky in the At The Races App Form Study EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes.

The Phoenix Of Spain colt finished second on his debut at Chepstow and returned to the Monmouthshire venue to finish third, beaten just a length, on his most recent outing.

Obviously, the ability of the newcomers is an unknown but he sets a fair standard.

Oisin Murphy has been booked for Ed Dunlop’s Lucidity in an attempt to go one better than last time out in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 “Confined” Handicap.

Over the obstacles at Newton Abbot, Syd Hosie’s Way Out can continue his winning streak in the Britbet “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle.

The six-year-old was deemed good enough to run in a Grade Two at Cheltenham earlier this year when beaten a long way by stablemate Rock My Way, but has somewhat found his real level of late, claiming a Fakenham maiden hurdle by an emphatic 15 lengths before following up in handicap company at Warwick.

He has to concede weight all-round here, but is heading in the right direction, and can continue his handler’s profitable summer.

Similar sentiments also apply to Investment Manager, who has racked up back-to-back course victories this summer and now bids for a hat-rick in the Ben Oliver Memorial Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Joe Tizzard’s seven-year-old is up to a career-high rating but is hard to oppose while in this sort of form at a venue he knows like the back of his hand.

Also looking to continue on a winning thread is Emmet Mullins’ Slate Lane who has made successful raids to Cartmel and Bangor in recent months.

Unbeaten since joining Mullins, the five-year-old now attempts to bring up the three-timer in the Talk Tidy Marketing Handicap Hurdle.

Irish raiders could also enjoy a successful afternoon north of the border at Perth and Gordon Elliot’s Doctor Nightingale looks the class angle in the opening Bet In Running On Racing At BetVictor Juvenile Hurdle.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 2.20 Uncle Dick, 2.55 Miguel, 3.30 Line Of Fire, 4.05 Dee’s Dream, 4.40 Lucidity, 5.15 Imperiousity, 5.45 Moondial.

GALWAY: 3.20 Alvaniy, 3.55 The Vegas Raider, 4.30 Seddon, 5.05 Father Jed, 5.40 Sittingonthefence, 6.15 Calico, 6.45 Iridescent, 7.15 Just For Love.

NEWCASTLE: 4.55 Krona, 5.30 Irv, 6.00 CHIEFMAN (NAP), 6.30 Desert Raider, 7.00 Dream Final, 7.30 Blackcurrent, 8.00 Lupset Flossy Pop, 8.30 Latin Five.

NEWTON ABBBOT: 2.40 Sharp Note, 3.15 Way Out, 3.50 Investment Manager, 4.25 Slate Lane, 5.00 Saddlers Quest, 5.35 Johnnie River.

PERTH: 2.30 Doctor Nightingale, 3.05 A Different Kind, 3.40 Beauty To Behold, 4.15 Inca Prince, 4.47 Themanintheboots 5.22 Headscarf Lil.

DOUBLE: Chiefman and Way Out.