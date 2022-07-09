Chindit comes out on top in Summer Mile

Chindit looks set to take on Baaeed again in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood following his head victory in the Fred Crowley MBE Summer Mile at Ascot.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt may be 0-6 at the very top level, but owner Michael Pescod is keen to take on the Queen Anne winner who, on official ratings, is considered the best in the world.

Chindit had finished eight lengths behind Baaeed at the Royal meeting, having been five lengths behind in the Lockinge prior to that.

Yet the son of Wootton Bassett enjoyed his favoured fast ground and despite being a market drifter at 85-40, yielding favouritism to Mutasaabeq in this Group Two contest, he was not about to give best to him in the race itself, with Pat Dobbs’ mount getting the better of a protracted duel.

Jim Crowley looked set to score as the Charles Hills-trained Mutasaabeq travelled sweetly off a modest pace, only for Chindit to keep finding and get up on the bob, having initially been headed.

Retired city lawyer Pescod has yet to own a Group One winner, but hopes Chindit will be able to break that duck.

He said: “He won the Champagne at Doncaster, which was not shabby, but this was always going to be his race.

“I have a nose-bleed now. I am in territory I don’t understand. I have never had a Group One winner and if you tell me where Baaeed is going to go, I will tell you if this is the horse who could be the first.

“We are entered at Goodwood and we have to do it really. We are not going to duck him.

“He is certainly one of the best horses I have owned – he is pretty good. I still get a big thrill out of it. Why not? I have got to have something to do in my old age.”

Dobbs fells Chindit will handle a step up to a mile and a quarter at some stage, bringing races such as the Juddmonte International at York into the equation.

The winning jockey said: “He is relaxing a bit better and he is finishing his races off. He used to be a little bit headstrong.

“Jim headed me and I thought he’d go away, but that helped me. We didn’t go mad fractions, so it suited my horse and allowed him to get into his rhythm.

“He kept plenty in the tank and I always thought he would get 10 (furlongs), so we’ll see.

“I think he will get that trip now he is relaxing and is mature.

“He has always been solid and once he gets his fast ground, he always runs sweet.”

Asked whether he would fancy taking on Baaeed at Goodwood, he smiled: “It is not my decision, although I don’t think we need to be taking Baaeed on at any stage.”