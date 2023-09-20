Chindit makes class count in Sandown feature

Class came to the fore in the Chasemore Farm Fortune Stakes at Sandown, as Chindit held off Knight.

Richard Hannon’s stalwart had got back to winning ways last time out in a Group Three at Haydock, although that meant he was carrying a 5lb penalty in this Listed contest.

With the rain turning the ground testing, Chindit’s task was made harder, but Pat Dobbs could be spotted sitting motionless with two furlongs to run.

Also going well was the three-year-old Knight, sporting first-time cheekpieces, and it was those two who came through to take up the running from Raadobarg.

Chindit (7-2) gained a length and while Knight pushed him all the way to the line, there was a head between them at the line. Raadobarg held on for third with Breege, owned by the sponsors, in fourth. Eydon, off since finishing fourth in last year’s 2000 Guineas, was a non runner.

Hannon said: “I’m delighted with that. It is nice for Pat, as he has ridden him in every race apart from two. He doesn’t love that ground and he had a 5lb penalty today.

“He is one of the biggest allies our yard has had for years. He has run in all these good races and turns up on every occasion. He never runs a bad race. He is a pleasure to have.

“Michael Pescod, his old owner, is always the first man to ring me as he is delighted. He has been such a star for us over the years. Dr Poonawalla (owner) has purchased him to service his own mares. A Group One is not massively on the agenda, and he wants to enjoy the horse for what he is.

“He (Poonawalla) has come over from India for today and he said ‘Richard the horse will run come what may’ and I like a man like that who says what he wants. He has enjoyed the horse and he has got a huge amount of pleasure from him.

“A special mention also has to go to Sean Fox and Callum Richards. Sean has done wonders with the horse, but the two of them have done a fair bit of work with him.”

He added: “He is in the Joel Stakes and I’ve put him in the Challenge Stakes. I’d like to take him to America or Australia and run him on fast ground, but there is also the Hong Kong option as well. There are all kind of options for him.”

Poonawalla then plans to stand Chindit at stud in India.

Chasemore Farm did have better luck in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes which they won with the Andrew Balding-trained newcomer Dambuster (17-2).

Balding said: “I’d hope he will stay a mile and a quarter in time, but not a huge amount further. I’d like to give him another run this year, but I don’t know where or when. He is a fine big horse and fingers crossed he will do well next year.”