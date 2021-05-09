Chipotle may head to Sandown next

Eve Johnson Houghton’s unbeaten juvenile sprinter Chipotle may head next to the National Stakes at Sandown.

The colt was a winner on his racecourse debut when taking the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster in March, and readily followed up in the Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial at Ascot a month later.

The Listed National Stakes could be next on the agenda this month, with Sandown’s five-furlong trip the distance he is likely to continue to be campaigned at for the first half of season.

“We might go to the National Stakes at Sandown, but he’ll tell me when he’s ready,” said Johnson Houghton.

“He’s very easy – anyone could train him.

“He’s in great form, he’s done well and he’s just the easiest horse to train.”

Johnson Houghton will then consider two juvenile sprints at Royal Ascot, with the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes currently favoured over the Group Two Norfolk.

“He might go for the Windsor Castle,” added the Oxfordshire trainer.

“He’ll stick at five. He would get six, but we’ll stick at five.

“It’s either the Windsor Castle or the Norfolk, but I imagine it’ll be the Windsor Castle.”

A bay son of Havana Gold, who cost £10,000 at Tattersalls’ 2020 Ascot yearling sale, Chipotle may then step up to six furlongs or remain over five and target Newbury’s valuable Super Sprint in July.

The weight each horse carries in the latter race is determined by their purchase price, leaving him particularly competitive because he was a value buy.

“We probably would (step up in trip),” said Johnson Houghton.

“Or we might just go straight for the Super Sprint, because he only cost £10,000.”