Chipstead posts new personal best with York triumph

Roger Teal’s Chipstead came out on top at York with a career-best victory in the William Hill Epic Boost Handicap.

The five-year-old, who is full brother to Teal’s sprint star Oxted, was a 12-1 chance for the contest after being well beaten on his seasonal debut in the Palace House Stakes.

Back in handicap company under 3lb-claimer Frederick Larson, the bay blazed to a three-quarter-length victory over Mondammej with Fine Wine a further neck behind in third.

“We like him a lot, he’s Oxted’s full brother but he never really produces until the back end of the season,” said Harry Teal, son and assistant to Roger.

“He’s gone and proved us wrong and it’s good to get one early.

“These are the ones that count, on the Saturdays, it’s nice to be back in the winners’ enclosure with this sort of horse and hopefully he can step up next time.

“We’re in the King’s Stand, but I think the Wokingham looks the more likely route that we’ll go at Royal Ascot, I’d say that’ll be our next stop.”

Native American may have also thrown his hat in the ring for the Royal meeting with a straightforward success in the Collective Green Energy EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

Trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by Oisin Orr, the Sioux Nation colt was making his debut in the six-furlong event won last year by Bradsell.

Bradsell went on to land the Coventry at Royal Ascot and Native American is now a 33-1 chance for the same contest after a five-and-a-half-length victory on the Knavesmire at 10-1.

“He’s shown plenty at home before today, but he probably will stay further in time, so we weren’t sure about six furlongs today,” said Orr.

“He’s quickened up and put the race to bed nicely. He’s definitely going to improve off that.”

The favourite, Richard Hannon’s The Line, was withdrawn after unseating Danny Tudhope at the start.

Geoff Oldroyd’s Doctor Khan Junior was a poignant winner of the William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap at York.

The four-year-old, who has undergone lengthy injury rehabilitation, was bred by Pocklington-based businessman Reg Bond before his death in 2021.

Bond’s son Charlie has taken up the reins and sponsored the final race on the card in honour of his father – the Reg Bond ‘Always And Forever’ Stakes.

It was the first race in which the family silks were seen crossing the line ahead, however, as Doctor Khan Junior defied a price of 28-1 to prevail under Harry Russell.

The horse is named in homage to Dr Mohammad Muneeb Khan, the oncologist who treated Reg Bond’s brain tumour.

“My dad and Dr Khan had a great relationship, he was treating his tumour for many years and got it under control, which gave many years of life to my dad,” said Charlie Bond.

“My dad named the horse, I’m sure he was pushing him home today, especially with it being his memorial day with the race later on.

“It was all about my dad today and to have a winner here is unbelievable.”

The aforementioned closing race was won by Saeed bin Suroor’s Shining Blue, who carried Daniel Muscutt to a convincing win when prevailing by four lengths.

Richard Hannon’s Starnberg (8-1) was the winner of the William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Handicap under Jim Crowley, coming home comfortably ahead of his rivals to claim a three-and-a-half-length triumph.

“We went out in front and I thought they’d get to him, but he’s stuck on really well,” said Crowley.

“He made his mind up for me, but seven furlongs is probably his trip.”

Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan, on the mark with River Of Stars in the Bronte Cup, claimed a second success on the card as Quantum Impact justified his status as the 100-30 favourite in the Royal Yorkshire Regiment Handicap.