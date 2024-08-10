10 August 2024

Choisya takes Dick Hern prize at Haydock

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Choisya showed plenty of resolve to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Dick Hern Stakes at Haydock.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s course and distance winner was sent off at 14-1 for the Listed event in the hands of Harry Davies, despite showing plenty of promise when campaigned in deeper waters this term.

The four-year-old was pushed along to take the lead with over a furlong to run and responded gamely to her rider’s urgings to hold off the challenge of Ralph Beckett’s even-money favourite Indelible.

Choisya was a length and a half clear of Indelible at the finish, with Richard Spencer’s Valiant Stakes third Naomi Lapaglia filling the same spot.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Katie Price arrives at court in London for bankruptcy hearing following arrest

news

Bingo couple who joined Hartlepool riots each jailed for 26 months

news

51-year-old thug jailed for two-and-a-half years for role in Plymouth riots

news