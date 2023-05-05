Chris Hayes relishing Classic opportunity with Tahiyra

Chris Hayes is determined to enjoy the fact he is riding the favourite Tahiyra in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

Not seen since a scintillating display in the Moyglare Stud Stakes on just her second start, the unbeaten Dermot Weld-trained filly has headed the market for the Classic all winter.

There had been some doubt as to whether she would be ready in time for Newmarket, but Weld confirmed earlier in the week she would take her chance and Hayes is understandably delighted.

“It’s great she’s been declared. Obviously she was very impressive last year and you’d have to be looking forward to her. To get the chance to ride the favourite in any English or Irish Classic is special, so we’ll enjoy it and hope for a bit of luck,” he said.

“Before Galway, she just felt a like a special filly in her work. She’d never blow you away but she just felt different, everything came with an ease to her. She excited me in Galway and when I got off that day, I felt she could potentially be a Group One filly.

“But if you’d said to me she would go and win the Moyglare next time, I wouldn’t have believed you and anybody being honest would say the same – to take that step up and put a field of that quality to bed with 100 yards to go, I don’t think anybody would have thought that.

“She looked terribly exciting that day, she seems to have wintered well so I’m looking forward to it.

“If I’m honest, since I got off her at the Curragh I’ve been looking forward to her next race tremendously. I just love riding her as she’s a pleasure to do anything with.”

Hayes won the Irish 1,000 Guineas on Weld’s Homeless Songs last year and is savouring the link with another potential star.

“I’m very excited, to get on any favourite in a Classic is rare, for me it’s the stuff of dreams so we’ll see what we can do. She’s in good shape and she’s trained by the right man, hopefully things go well,” he said.

“Meditate ran her race in the Moyglare, I know they said the ground was slower than ideal for her but we drew a long way clear of the third. Her form is rock solid.

“Obviously, like the boss has said, there’s always the question if they train on from two to three, but on her home work she appears to have and she’s just a pleasure. She’ll never get you excited going up the gallops but she turns it on at the races.

“That Moyglare form is rock solid and I certainly wouldn’t swap her for anything else.”

Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate was subsequently second in the Cheveley Park Stakes and then went to Keeneland where she won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf over a mile.

The winner of the Cheveley Park was the Ralph Beckett-trained Lezoo, the mount of Frankie Dettori, but she will be stepping up two furlongs in distance.

According to the market, Beckett’s first string is the Fred Darling winner Remarquee, who will be ridden by Rob Hornby.

Saeed bin Suroor’s Mawj will team up with Oisin Murphy for the first time after winning twice at Meydan earlier in the year.

In the first of those victories she beat Dream Of Love, while in the second she was a long way clear of Fairy Cross. Both of those are trained by Charlie Appleby and will attempt to gain their revenge.

Mammas Girl was impressive in the Nell Gwyn for Richard Hannon and is another unbeaten contender and she will be joined be stablemate Powerdress

Polly Pott, now with Ben Pauling following the retirement of Harry Dunlop, is another Group winner in the race.

Caernarfon will attempt to give Jack Channon a Classic winner in his first season, Matilda Picotte represents Kieran Cotter while Billy Loughnane continues his rapid ascent through the ranks with a first Guineas ride on Richard Spencer’s outsider Sweet Harmony.

Only Beckett’s Juliet Sierra and O’Brien’s Never Ending Story were not declared at the 48-hour stage.