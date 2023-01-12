Christian Williams looking to a familiar friend to kick-start 2023

Christian Williams is ready to ramp up the pace after a quiet start to 2023, and hopes staying chaser Kitty’s Light can take one of the big prizes over the coming months.

The Glamorgan handler may have lost last season’s Eider and Scottish National winner Win My Wings to injury and subsequent retirement, but in Kitty’s Light he has a horse who can help to fill the void.

The seven-year-old, who was runner-up to his stablemate at Ayr in April, will tread a familiar path, starting with Saturday’s three-mile Coral Racing Club Handicap Chase at Kempton, in which he was sent off favourite last year.

He was then placed in the Coral Trophy at Kempton, Scottish National and Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

“We’ve been a bit quiet, as the six-monthly flu jabs came in and knocked a few,” said Williams.

“We have Kitty’s Light on Saturday, then we have plenty to enter up.

“He seems well, obviously he wants a bit better ground, but it drains quick at Kempton.

“Kitty’s is rated 135 now. His last win was in March, two years ago, and he’s back to that (mark), so he’s got a chance, anyway.”

Though a consistent stayer, he will need to improve a few pounds to get into the Grand National at Aintree, and Williams added: “I wouldn’t have thought he was a National-type horse, but there are plenty of races outside of that.

“We’ll look at the Scottish National, the bet365 and the Coral Trophy again – they are valuable races.”

Last season’s Coral Trophy hero, Cap Du Nord, will head to Doncaster for his next start in a race where he is a standing dish.

“Cap Du Nord seems to click in at that time of year and he runs well in the Sky Bet Chase most years. He’s in that and he usually goes to the Coral Trophy after that,” added the Ogmore-By-Sea handler.

Williams is also eyeing the valuable Cazoo Handicap Hurdle at Lingfield’s Winter Million meeting on Friday week for Warwick winner Lord Snootie.

The six-year-old benefited from a step up to three-and-a-quarter miles to win by four and a half lengths on New Year’s Eve.

“Lord Snootie might go to Lingfield. There is a also big open race at Sandown the week after. He might need a bit of luck in getting in, but he might go for one of them,” added the trainer.

“It was a nice win at Warwick. It makes things a bit easier when you run in handicaps. He previously ran in a couple of Chepstow maidens which looked very strong.

“Ideally, the two-mile seven (furlong) race at Lingfield is where he will go, but that £100,000 handicap at Sandown a week after could be on the agenda. We’ll have a look.”