Cieren Fallon to step up for Qatar Racing in Murphy’s absence

Cieren Fallon will take over as Qatar Racing’s number one rider during Oisin Murphy’s 14-month absence from the saddle

Rising star Fallon was appointed understudy to the three-times champion Murphy for Sheikh Fahad’s organisation in August 2020.

On Tuesday, an independent judicial panel ruled that Murphy will be ineligible to reapply for his riding licence until February 16, 2023.

The panel also imposed a fine of £31,111 after he admitted to misleading the British Horseracing Authority, contravening coronavirus protocols and acting in a manner prejudicial to the sport’s reputation.

Sheikh Fahad has now handed the son of six-times British champion jockey Kieren Fallon the top job.

Fallon junior gained his first Royal Ascot success last summer aboard the Roger Teal-trained Oxted in the King’s Stand Stakes.

He also partnered the same horse to Group One July Cup glory at Newmarket in 2020, and can now also look forward to some plum rides for Qatar Racing this season.

Sheikh Fahad has left the door open for Murphy to return once his licence is restored, however.

Qatar Racing issued a statement backing Murphy and confirming Fallon’s appointment.

It read: “Qatar Racing respects the findings of the BHA independent judicial panel.

“This period will provide Oisin with further time to continue his rehabilitation which Qatar Racing fully supports.

“We, and the whole sport, look forward to him returning to the racecourse.

“In the meantime, Oisin will remain on the Qatar Racing team and Cieren Fallon will take over and ride as Qatar Racing’s first jockey until Oisin returns.”