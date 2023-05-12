Circle Of Fire tests Derby credentials at Lingfield

The King could yet have a Betfred Derby runner during his coronation year as Circle Of Fire attempts to book his ticket to Epsom in the Fitzdares Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes.

The late Queen famously had a Derby runner just days after her own coronation in 1953 when Aureole went down narrowly to Pinza in the Epsom showpiece and 70 years on, the quest to see the famous purple and red silks in the winner’s enclosure after the premier Classic continues.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Circle Of Fire impressed when breaking his maiden at Salisbury on his second start and again caught the eye on reappearance, finishing second in the Newmarket Stakes over 10 furlongs.

He is now stepped up to the Derby distance and is reported to have sharpened up from his Rowley Mile return ahead of this Listed event, which will be run on the all-weather for the first time since 2012 due to waterlogging on Lingfield’s turf course.

“Sir Michael is very pleased with his progress from Newmarket and the extra two furlongs will certainly be to his benefit,” said John Warren, racing manager to the King and Queen.

“This race will give us a good steer as to where to go next.”

One horse that was due to appear in the same Newmarket contest as Circle Of Fire was Ed Walker’s Waipiro – who had won in commanding fashion at the track in his previous start.

However, he was withdrawn after rival Forca Timao kicked out on the way to the start leaving jockey Tom Marquand requiring stitches.

The son of Australia was none the worse for the incident, with the jockey bearing the brunt, and Walker has been quick to reroute his charge to a race in which he tasted success with English King in 2020.

“The plan was obviously to run at Newmarket, which I would have preferred to have done for obvious reasons – it probably wasn’t as strong a race and he was proven over the track and trip,” said Walker.

“The tight nature of this track I don’t think will suit many Derby type horses, but he’s a well-balanced horse and I would rather run on the all-weather than heavy ground.”

He went on: “You don’t tend to get too excited about the trials, because the nature of trials is you walk away most of the time with bubbles burst and going back to the drawing board. We don’t have a heap of mile-and-a-half horses to compare him to, so we need to compare them to other peoples. So we go there knowing as much as you do really.

After tomorrow we will know which route we are going - hopefully we are going to Epsom, but if not then hopefully it is Royal Ascot

“The horse is fine, the poor old jockey took the brunt of things last week. He seems really well and I think there is more to come from this horse and he will get better as the season goes on.

“After Saturday we will know which route we are going – hopefully we are going to Epsom, but if not then hopefully it is Royal Ascot. It’s a strong race but he has a good draw and fingers crossed for a big run.”

Charlie Appleby’s Adayar was second in this in 2021 before going on to triumph at Epsom and it is somewhat fitting his brother Military Order will continue his own charge towards the Derby here.

“Military Order goes into this on the back of a good win at Newbury,” the Moulton Paddocks handler told www.godolphin.com.

“We have no real concerns with the switch to the all-weather, while we feel stepping up to this trip will see further improvement. This is his next test that will hopefully propel him on to being a Derby candidate.”

William Haggas’ Laafi was a place behind Military Order when the pair met in a hot Newmarket maiden on debut before winning a Nottingham maiden named after Derby hero Golden Horn on his second start.

The Cloth Of Stars colt could possess plenty of untapped potential moving up in trip, while similar comment applies to the John and Thady Gosden-trained Inquiring Minds who bolted up at Newcastle on his racecourse bow earlier this month for owner-breeder Anthony Oppenheimer.

“I don’t see why he won’t run a nice race, but the opposition looks really strong. This will tell us what kind of standard he is,” said Oppenheimer.

The Kingman colt would have to be supplemented for the Derby if successfully navigating this trial, but does hold an entry for the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, a race Oppenheimer thinks could suit well.

He continued: “The King Edward is the sort of race one thinks he might enjoy. I would think he will be more suited to Ascot (than Epsom).

“I think he is quite useful, but I don’t think he’s number one in the stable, so I don’t think we can expect too much.”

Andrew Balding’s Ndaawi had his momentum checked in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud last October but had previously won at both Epsom and Goodwood and now makes his reappearance, while the eight-strong line-up is completed by the James Tate-trained pair of Regal Empire and Think First.