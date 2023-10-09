City Of Troy headlines confirmations list for Dewhurst

Array has been supplemented for the Native Trail’s Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday to join City Of Troy and 10 others.

Owned by Juddmonte and trained by Andrew Balding, Array was last seen winning the Mill Reef Stakes and will be having his first run over seven furlongs.

City Of Troy sets a tall standard to aim at, however. Aidan O’Brien’s colt has not been seen since creating a huge impression when winning the Superlative Stakes.

He was a late withdrawal from the National Stakes last month when Henry Longfellow stepped in to be Ballydoyle’s number one.

Henry Longfellow remains in contention along with stablemates Henry Adams, Johannes Brahms, River Tiber and Unquestionable but there is no doubting City Of Troy is O’Brien’s big hope.

Iberian looked a smart colt when beating subsequent Group One winner Rosallion in the Champagne Stakes and is well worth a shot for the Charlie Hills team, while Eve Johnson Houghton’s Indian Run, part-owned by England cricket star Jonny Bairstow, arrives off a win in the Acomb Stakes.

Alyanaabi, who came from an unpromising position to win the Tattersalls Stakes, Eben Shaddad and Haatem complete the list.

Dubai Future, Knight, Regal Reality, Spirit Dancer and Sir Busker are among 13 in the Earthlight Darley Stakes. Orne, a debut winner for John and Thady Gosden, is one of 14 in the Emirates Autumn Stakes.

A total of 40 remain in the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch, headed by David Pipe’s recent Bangor winner Wordsworth.

Willie Mullins has several options at the five-day stage M C Muldoon and Lot Of Joy.

Ryan Moore is due to partner Gordon Elliott’s Pied Piper, the ante-post favourite, with the 11-year-old Not So Sleepy, back to winning ways last time out, due to be partnered by Tom Marquand.

Emmet Mullins will be represented by The Shunter, a Cheltenham Festival winner over fences in 2021.

Owner JP McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry said: “Emmet was happy with him before the weekend and the intention then was to go.

“He ran a nice race on the Flat in the summer (fourth), Emmet was pleased with that and you’d expect him to come forward from that.

“He’ll go there in good nick, anyway, and we hope he runs well.”

Tashkhan, Tritonic, The Very Man and Jesse Evans are all engaged at this stage.