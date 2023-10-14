City Of Troy seals star status with Dewhurst success
Aidan O’Brien hailed City Of Troy as the best two-year-old he has trained following a sensational display in the Native Trail’s Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.
O’Brien expressed some doubts about the soft ground in the lead up to the race but the decision to run the colt proved the right call.
Under Ryan Moore, the unbeaten juvenile set the early pace as the 8-15 favourite and the triumph looked inevitable when he surged clear of his seven rivals two furlongs from home before crossing the line three and a half lengths ahead.
The son of Justify was having just his third career start, having won a Curragh maiden in July before triumphing by six and a half lengths in the Superlative Stakes later that month.
Testing conditions scuppered a planned National Stakes run last month, but the Curragh’s loss was Newmarket’s gain as City Of Troy blazed a trail down the Rowley Mile to ensure he heads into winter quarters as next year’s Classic favourite.
Coral make him an evens chance for the 2000 Guineas and the 5-2 market leader for the Derby, with Paddy Power slightly more generous at 5-4 for the Newmarket Classic and the 9-4 favourite for Epsom.
The latter firm also offer 10-1 about his chances of completing the Triple Crown by also winning the St Leger.
