City Of Troy to face stellar line-up in Juddmonte International

City Of Troy will face 12 rivals as he bids for more Group One glory in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday.

The Derby and Eclipse winner is set for a tough examination in a high-class field on the Knavesmire.

Stablemate Hans Andersen will also represent Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien, but plenty of other trainers are prepared to take the hot favourite on.

Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly will drop down to 10 furlongs, while Clive Cox’s Ghostwriter will also renew his rivalry with City Of Troy after only being beaten two lengths by O’Brien’s charge at Sandown.

Francis-Henri Graffard’s impressive King Edward VII Stakes winner Calandagan leads the French challenge, with Jerome Reynier’s Zarakem also making the trip across the English Channel.

Japanese St Leger winner Durezza will make his UK debut and Bluestocking is the only filly in the race for the sponsors.

Ralph Beckett’s charge has really come of age as a four-year-old, winning the Middleton Stakes at this venue by six lengths before opening her account at Group One level in the Pretty Polly and then chasing home Goliath in the King George.

Beckett said: “It wasn’t really a difficult decision. The owners (Juddmonte) were keen and I didn’t have a problem with it. There’s a drop of rain forecast in the next 48 hours and it all made sense.

“She was good over a mile and a quarter at the Curragh, so there are no concerns there, and she has good course and distance form before that.

“She’s got a little bit to find but not a lot, and she was only 20-1 over the weekend because of the doubt about her running. We are looking forward to it.”

Owen Burrows’ Alflaila is a York specialist, having already won the Strensall Stakes and the York Stakes twice at the course.

Maljoom, Israr, Docklands and Royal Rhyme complete the line-up.

White Birch, who impressively beat Auguste Rodin when last seen in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, did not take up his engagement, with the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown now the likely target.

Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter, ante-post favourites for next year’s Derby, will both bid to maintain perfect records in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes in a field of 11.