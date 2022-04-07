Clan wins again to provide Ferguson with more Merseyside memories
Sir Alex Ferguson was smiling once again in the Aintree winner’s enclosure after Clan Des Obeaux successfully defended his crown in the Betway Bowl.
This day last year proved a memorable one for the former Manchester United manager as Clan Des Obeaux provided him with a Grade One treble following the earlier victories of Protektorat and Monmiral.
Twelve months on, Ferguson was doubly represented together with his fellow co-owners in the feature, with Dan Skelton’s Protektorat seemingly his chief hope of success after finishing third in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.
The Paul Nicholls-trained Clan Des Obeaux, on the other hand, returned to Merseyside with a point to prove following a disappointing effort in the Denman Chase at Newbury in February.
But lit up by the application of first-time blinkers, the 13-2 shot took over the running three fences from home under Harry Cobden and soon put distance between himself and his rivals.
There was a brief scare for his supporters as Irish Gold Cup winner Conflated finished the stronger from the final fence, but Clan Des Obeaux clung on by a length.
Ferguson, who loved nothing more than winning Liverpool in his previous guise, said: “I had a great day here last year winning the three Grade Ones. I don’t think it’s ever been done here – I never won three in a row at Anfield, that’s for sure!
“We were confident today Clan would run well, but it was a good field and we thought Protektorat was probably the right favourite.
“It’s great for Paul to produce Clan at that level and fitness. I think the blinkers were a help and that’s what good trainers do – they try things.
“As soon as he took over, I thought he was a certainty – but the heart always goes a bit jumping the last!”
This was a fourth Grade One success for Clan Des Obeaux to go with his previous Bowl, two King George VI Chases and the Punchestown Gold Cup.
Ferguson added: “We’ve had a great time with him. This part of my life is more than football now. I have a few horses with Ged (Mason) and John Hales and we get great enjoyment out of it.
“He’s a 10-year-old now and he’s been the most successful horse I’ve had.”
His performance in the Gold Cup at seven years of age gives him a big chance of having a right go in it next year
Protektorat, the 5-2 favourite, travelled into the race looking a big threat leaving the back straight, but weakened into fourth.
Ferguson feels his Cheltenham exertions took their toll and already has one eye on a second tilt at Gold Cup glory next March.
He said: “I think Protektorat has got great potential. His performance in the Gold Cup at seven years of age gives him a big chance of having a right go in it next year.
“I know the winner was unbelievable – A Plus Tard just bolted up. I don’t think there’s anything as good as that, but our horse will be a year old and could possibly get a bit closer.”
