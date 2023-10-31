Classic favourite Arcangelo ruled out of Breeders’ Cup

Ante-post favourite Arcangelo will miss Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Classic after suffering a setback.

Jena Antonucci’s charge landed the Belmont Stakes in June before doubling his Grade One tally in the Travers at Saratoga two months later.

He has since been kept fresh or this weekend’s showpiece event in California, with connections having hoped he would emulate his sire, Arrogate, who won the Classic in 2016.

However, Arcangelo pulled off a shoe a few days ago and while Antonucci had initially hoped he would recover in time, she has now made the difficult decision to withdraw her stable star.

She told TVG: “He’s honestly doing great, he’s bouncing and thriving and happy in his stall.

“Like we’ve talked about all week, the left-hind shoe he pulled off, he’s not fully resolving and we’re running out of time.

“As we’ve talked about from day one, it will be always be horse first no matter what. Sure, there’s big racing coming up, but spreadsheets and timeframes they don’t really care about.

“We have so many amazing options here for being able to diagnose and figure things out. We’re going to take advantage of that and to be able to do so, we’ve run out of time because obviously you have to sedate horses and do those kind of things.

“We need to do right by him and missing a race is what it’s going to be this time.”

Antonucci added: “It’s not about me, I’ve said that from day one. I’m not going to get emotional, it’s about him and it’s his journey.

“He’s tearing the barn down right now, but I’m not comfortable and if I’m not comfortable then it’s a ‘no’.”

The Classic field had already had two significant withdrawals over the weekend, with Geaux Rocket Ride suffering a serious leg injury while working at Santa Anita on Saturday and Kentucky Derby winner Mage ruled out due to a fever.