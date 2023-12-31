Classic Getaway, Monkfish and Bronn clash at Tramore

Willie Mullins has a trio of chances in the Savills New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore on Monday.

Classic Getaway was a Listed scorer on his seasonal debut at Thurles in November, winning over two miles and six furlongs ahead of Haut En Couleurs and French Dynamite.

He was ridden by Danny Mullins on that occasion and will be once again in the Tramore Grade Three won four times in a row by dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo.

“Danny sticks with Classic Getaway having won with him already this season, he’ll have race fitness on his side,” said the Closutton trainer.

Monkfish is another runner for the all-conquering stable, a nine-year-old who returns to chasing after his successful novice career over fences was cut short due to injury in 2021.

He returned to action at the tail end of last season with two runs over hurdles and will now tackle fences for the first time in several years.

“Monkfish goes there with probably the highest rating over jumps, but it will be his first run this season in very testing ground,” said Mullins.

“Maybe he’ll love the ground, but we’ll see how he is.”

Bronn is the third Mullins runner and looks to return to form after a beaten run at Wexford last time where he met with a minor injury.

Mullins said: “Bronn came back in with an injury after his last run, I’m hoping to put a line through it. He’s another horse that will love these conditions.”

Away from Tramore, Mullins has a pair of good chances at Fairyhouse where Cheltenham Festival runner-up Allegorie De Vassy contests the Grade Three John & Chich Fowler Memorial EBF Mares Chase alongside stablemate Instit.

The Fairyhouse event will be a renewal of a rivalry between the two horses that saw them finish first and second respectively in the T.A. Morris Memorial Mares Chase at Clonmel in early November.

“Allegorie De Vassy shows a liking for Fairyhouse, the conditions should really suit her,” Mullins said.

“Instit is another one who has good Fairyhouse form so she should be a good second string to Allegorie De Vassy.”