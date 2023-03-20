Classic hero Westover hunting Sheema success in Dubai

Westover makes his return in the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic on Saturday, with connections hoping he has made the required progress to build on his three-year-old campaign.

Ralph Beckett’s charge was the winner of Sandown’s Classic Trial on his seasonal bow last term and went on to be a somewhat unlucky loser when third in the Derby at Epsom before setting the record straight with a destructive performance in the Irish equivalent.

However, things did not go completely to plan for the son of Frankel following Classic success at the Curragh.

He raced far too keenly when a well-beaten favourite in the King George at Ascot in July, before being freshened up and ending his campaign with a respectable sixth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Now he heads to Meydan on World Cup night aiming to take the first step on the path to all the top middle-distance contests throughout the upcoming Flat turf season.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him,” said Barry Mahon, racing manager for owners Juddmonte. “He’s a Classic-winning three-year-old and these are the races you have to compete in when you stay in training at four.

“We’re looking forward to getting him going and I think Ralph and his team are happy with him, so we’re hoping for a good run.

“When you are capable of winning Classics at three, you don’t have to improve a lot to be in the mix again in the big races at four and hopefully he is set for a nice four-year-old campaign.”

Both Rob Hornby and Colin Keane rode Westover during his three-year-old season, but the Frankel colt will be partnered for the first time by Ryan Moore in the £3million contest – with Mahon delighted to have acquired the services of one of the world’s leading riders.

He continued: “Between Australia, Hong Kong and everywhere else, Ryan is a top-class rider. He rides for us when he can and we’re happy to have him.”

The Christophe Lemaire-ridden Equinox, Hong Kong Vase winner Win Marilyn and last year’s champion Shahryar form a strong Japanese hand for the mile-and-a-half Group One.

Elsewhere in the race, Mostahdaf represents John and Thady Gosden following his recent romp in Saudi Arabia, while William Buick is the most successful rider in the race and bids for a fifth victory aboard Charlie Appleby’s Breeders’ Cup Turf hero Rebel’s Romance.

It could be a big evening for the Moulton Paddocks handler who is well represented in the Al Quoz Sprint by Super Saturday scorer Al Suhail, has Siskany currently listed as favourite for the Dubai Gold Cup and saddles both Nations Pride and Master Of The Seas in the Dubai Turf.

Frankie Dettori reunites with the Gosden-trained Lord North as the seven-year-old attempts to return to the winner’s circle for the third straight year in that nine-furlong event, while the evergreen Italian teams up with US handler Bob Baffert to ride both Worcester in the UAE Derby and defending champion Country Grammer in the Dubai World Cup.

Currently locked with Jerry Bailey on four victories in the feature contest, Dettori will have the chance to become the outright most successful jockey in the Carnival’s 10-furlong showpiece as he brings the curtain down on his Meydan riding career.