Classic ticket in Coppice’s sights at Newmarket

Frankie Dettori gets the leg-up on Coppice when she puts her Qipco 1000 Guineas aspirations to the test in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, she is a full -sister to Clarehaven’s Coventry winner Calyx and created a taking impression when scoring on debut at Kempton last October.

A general 7-1 chance for the fillies’ Classic on May 7, connections are now keen to see if she can make the leap from maiden company to Group level in this seven-furlong assignment.

“She’s a lovely filly and won her maiden very well at the back-end of last year on the all-weather,” said Barry Mahon of owners Juddmonte.

“She’s wintered well and the team at Clarehaven are happy with her. She’s a full-sister to Calyx and it’s a good family – there’s plenty of speed in the family.

“She has the double-edged sword of stepping out of maiden company and her first time on grass, which is never ideal. But she is a nice filly and hopefully she can run a good race that might lead us to a Classic somewhere if she runs well.

“We’re on a learning mission with her to see where her ability lies and with it being her first start on grass, it will be interesting.”

Coppice is joined by stablemate and Kempton scorer Inner Space – who is the mount of Robert Havlin – while Charlie Appleby’s Fairy Cross completed a fine two-year-old campaign by beating a useful cast to claim the Prestige Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood.

The daughter of Dubawi had to settle for second behind Mawj in Dubai most recently, but the Moulton Paddocks handler is confident of a bold show on the Rowley Mile.

“I’m pleased with her,” he told www.godolphin.com. “She’s come forward for that last run and she has done well at home. She should be a key player in the Nell Gwyn.”

Girl Racer won on her only start to date and looks an exciting prospect for William Haggas and owners Barnane Stud, while Clive Cox’s Karsavina holds a similar profile having won a soft ground maiden over track and trip at the back-end of last term.

“She really impressed with her maiden success over course and distance last autumn,” said Cox.

“She’s a filly that has strengthened over the winter and we’re pleased that she has done well and given us every indication she has taken a step forwards, so we’re looking forward to coming back to Newmarket.

“She coped well with conditions last autumn and course and distance form is quite valuable. We like her and it’s a wonderful starting point for the season.”

George Boughey won this last year with Cachet en route to picking up the first Classic of his career with the filly in the 1000 Guineas and will be hoping lightning strikes twice for himself and owners Highclere with Believing.

The Mehmas filly was last seen finishing third in the Bosra Sham over six furlongs last October and is one of two in this Group Three contest for the Saffron House handler alongside stable newcomer Queen Olly – who was a place ahead of Believing in second last time and represents Amo Racing.

“She won well on debut at York last year and then ran well at Ascot. She never really ran a bad race last year, barring Goodwood, and finished off her season well in the Bosra Sham over six furlongs,” explained Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for Amo.

“George is happy with her and the soft seven furlongs should suit – she likes cut in the ground so it looks ideal for her.”

Amo Racing are also represented by Richard Hannon’s Mammas Girl, who is as big as 50-1 for the the 1000 Guineas, but produced an eye-catching display when romping home in a Newmarket maiden on debut.

“It makes sense to come here. She won over course and distance very impressively at the back end of last year,” continued Pennington.

“She was visually good. She was keen early, got into a bit of trouble in running – the others got first run and Sean (Levey) had to pull her wide – but the turn of foot she showed was pretty special and as Richard always says, for one of his to win first time they have to be quite good.

“The form of that race hasn’t really been tested yet but Richard is happy with her and she is showing all the right signs. She may come on for the run though I would say.”