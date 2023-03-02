Classic tilt next target with Mawj following impressive Meydan success

Mawj will be aimed at either the English or French 1000 Guineas after a highly successful spell in Dubai.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained filly had a fruitful two-year-old season, winning on debut and then finishing second to current 1000 Guineas favourite Meditate in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A victorious step up to Group Two level followed in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket’s July course, after which she was fourth in the Lowther and third in the Cheveley Park.

Over the winter the bay headed out to Dubai, making her first start at Meydan when stepping up to seven furlongs in the Jumeirah Fillies Classic in late January.

That run resulted in a short-head victory over Dream Of Love, also Godolphin owned, making Mawj the 11-10 joint-favourite when she returned to the track for the Jumeirah Fillies Guineas the following month.

Again she was the winner, routing a field of eight rivals to prevail by an unchallenged eight and a half lengths over an extended trip of a mile.

Bin Suroor said: “She ran really well. She won over six furlongs in England and she came back here over seven furlongs, the way she worked in the morning I thought she could stay the mile.

“It was worth a try and she was really impressive, she won it easily.

“She’s a tiny filly but she has plenty of speed, she’s by Exceed And Excel.”

There are now two clear next steps for the three-year-old, with Bin Suroor planning on sending her to Newmarket in May or for the French version, the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches, at ParisLongchamp during the same month.

“There are options to run her in the French or the English Guineas, one of those will be the next target with her,” he said.

“The way she’s done it, she’s definitely improved, she did it so well. She’s grown a little bit out in Dubai and she’s a better filly now.

“To run her in the Guineas is a bigger step, but we will have a chance.”