Classy juvenile fillies in line for May Hill rematch

Desert Flower and Flight could renew rivalry at Doncaster on Thursday, with the pair among 12 entries for the Betfred May Hill Stakes.

Desert Flower has made quite an impression on her first two starts for Charlie Appleby, dominating on her July course debut before doubling her tally with a six-and-a-half victory at the same track last month.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder is a best-priced 16-1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas and could put those Classic credentials to the test at Group Two level on the opening day of the St Leger Festival.

The Ollie Sangster-trained Flight was second behind Desert Flower at Newmarket in July, beaten three and a quarter lengths, but has since opened her account in style at Sandown.

Anshoda, a bargain-buy for David Loughnane at just 5,000 guineas in May and since purchased by Team Valor and Gary Barber, is another major player. A shock 33-1 winner on her Lingfield debut, she has since proved that was no fluke by finishing second in Sandown’s Star Stakes before claiming Group Three honours in the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood.

Aidan O’Brien has entered Ecstatic and January, while Bassadanza (Charlie Johnston), Consent (Sir Mark Prescott), Miss Tonnerre (Ed Walker) and Serving With Style (Karl Burke) could all put unbeaten records on the line in what promises to be an informative contest.

The other Group Two on the card is the Betfred Park Hill Stakes, which has attracted 20 entries.

Likely contenders for the home team include Paul and Oliver Cole’s defending champion Sumo Star, Hughie Morrison’s Mistral Star and the Andrew Balding-trained Night Sparkle, while there are several potential raiders from Ireland.

Joseph O’Brien has four possibles in Belhaven, Dancing Tango, Derida and Thunder Roll, his father Aidan has a pair of hopefuls in Grateful and Port Fairy and Dermot Weld could send Give Thanks Stakes winner Shamida.

The most valuable race of the day is the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes, with Aidan O’Brien’s Group Three victor Ides Of March and the Group Two-placed Camille Pissarro among the 28 juveniles to stand their ground at the confirmation stage.