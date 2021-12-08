08 December 2021

Clondaw Castle enjoying winter break ahead of possible Kempton aim

By NewsChain Sport
08 December 2021

Clondaw Castle is to miss the worst of the winter and could return to action for the Close Brothers Handicap Chase at Kempton at the end of February.

The three-mile prize, which Clondaw Castle won last season, is likely to be the aim.

Trainer Tom George is giving the nine-year-old time to recover from a tough race in the Betfair Chase at Haydock where he was a distant fourth behind A Plus Tard.

“We’re giving him a quieter time now. Three miles and one furlong at Grade One level on slightly soft ground stretched his stamina a bit, so we’ll probably wait for the spring with him now,” said the Slad handler.

“He struggles on deeper ground, especially over three-miles-one, so he’s having a quiet time.

“We’ll probably look at the big chase at Kempton he won last year.”

