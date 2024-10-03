Clover hoping Lightning can strike in Abbaye

Rogue Lightning is limbering up for another crack at the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

The four-year-old changed hands at the end of last season when purchased by Wathnan Racing for £1million following a fifth-placed run in the same French sprint at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe meeting 12 months ago.

Beaten only a length and a quarter from a wide draw, the gelding will contest the race again having run over course and distance last time out.

That performance was in the Prix du Petit Couvert, a five-furlong Group Three in which he finished third when beaten only a short head on soft ground.

Conditions will be testing when the bay returns to Paris for the Abbaye and Clover is hoping a change in headgear will also be of benefit to the horse.

“It’s very much the plan to go to France for the Abbaye, he ran well in the race last year from a difficult draw,” said Clover.

“He ran a really gallant race last time out, he was just beaten a head in the Group Three.

“We’re going to change up the head gear and change it for the straight blinkers as he’s gone well in them at home.

“We have our fingers crossed for a good draw and that he should shape up pretty well, I appreciate it’s a deep race but he looks in good form at home and I think he deserves to run.

“Looking at their going report, they envisage it’s going to be French soft ground come Sunday, that will be English good to soft so that will be absolutely fine.”