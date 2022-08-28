Clover keen on Al Karrar’s Ripon claims

Richmond Stakes runner-up Al Karrar looks to have been found a fine opportunity to strike gold in Ripon’s British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes on Monday.

Tom Clover’s youngster sets the standard for this six-furlong Listed event following his fine effort behind Royal Scotsman in Group Two company at Goodwood and he will be making just his third start when lining up at the Yorkshire venue, having won in good authority on debut at Windsor.

His handler has been delighted with the precocious son of Dark Angel so far and is looking forward to getting him back on track.

“He ran a lovely race at Glorious Goodwood,” said Clover. “He was a little inexperienced still and he looks in really good shape at home since and I’ve been really pleased with him.

“He’s a well-balanced horse so I think he’ll be OK on the track and the ground should be lovely. I’m looking forward to running him and all being well I hope he would take plenty of beating.”

Roger Varian’s Bolt Action has performed with credit in some competitive contests since impressing on debut at Leicester and saw the form of his recent third in the Roses Stakes at York franked by the winner, Treasure Trove, at the Curragh on Saturday.

Roger Varian runs Bolt Action in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Wire)

Middleham Park Racing and Richard Hannon are double handed in their quest for glory with Shouldvebeenaring and the filly Hoof It Hoof It.

The former represents their best chance of glory having followed up a taking success over course and distance with a win in the Goffs sales race during the Ebor Festival at York.

The son of Havana Grey is reported to have bounced out of that assignment well and Tim Palin, director of racing for Middleham Park Racing said: “Shouldvebeenaring is probably our main hope and he has come out of York very well.

“It was a race against time to get him to York, so he might even strip a bit fitter. He’ll be a little bit more streetwise as well.

The favourite is going to be a tough nut to crack

“He’s a course and distance winner and if the ground quickens up, then that certainly won’t hinder him. I think it’s good now and it could quicken to good to firm and it tightening up one notch wouldn’t bother him.

“He’s very talented and looks like he’s improving and all being well, he is going to go there and acquit himself well.

“The favourite is going to be a tough nut to crack and we’ve all got a bit to find to match the favourite. But as the age old adage goes – you shouldn’t be afraid of one horse.

“We’ll probably find it difficult to bridge the gap that we have to find, but you never know, we are on the improve and it’s a slightly idiosyncratic track we know we get on with and not every horse does.”

He added on Middleham Park Racing’s second string, Hoof It Hoof It: “We’ve always thought plenty of her, but she was a bit disappointing in her early races.

“She kind of set the record straight at Newbury and any open Newbury maiden takes a little bit of winning, so she has done well to make all there and beat some quite fancied fillies from some big yards.

She's quite speedy and quite talented and she's got plenty of attributes that could stand her in good stead for Ripon

“She deserves her crack at a race like this, but to be frank we are probably on a black type mission. We’d be delighted with third.

“She’s drawn quite well in four, she’s a prominent racer, so hopefully we can get out and bag the rail and see how far we stay there. She’s quite speedy and quite talented and she’s got plenty of attributes that could stand her in good stead for Ripon, but if she could pick up some black type, that will be mission accomplished for the rest of her life really.”

Course scorers Star Of Lady M (David O’Meara) and Miss Mai Tai (Robert Cowell) complete the six-strong line-up.