The Cob surprises River Don rivals

The Cob clears the last on his way to victory
The Cob clears the last on his way to victory (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:18pm, Sat 30 Jan 2021
Ben Pauling won the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle as The Cob sprang a 25-1 surprise.

Bouncing back from a disappointing run at Newbury last time out, he showed stamina in abundance in the straight as all the fancied runners dropped away one by one.

Emir Sacree, a close relation to Sprinter Sacre, and Kim Bailey’s Bobhopeornohope helped force the pace, but by the top of the home straight, the pair were struggling.

Emma Lavelle’s Shang Tang cruised into contention with Exploiteur another still going well, but Daryl Jacob was sitting pretty on The Cob.

Portstorm stayed on to claim second at 50-1, some nine lengths away, with Castle Robin third.

Jacob said: “All credit to Ben and his team. With Cheltenham off, he switched me to this fella. He had no worries about the trip for him.

“He travelled through the race nicely and jumped nicely. It was probably my mistake three out. Other than that he’s won readily enough and pricked his ears after the last. Thankfully, he had race sewn up by then.

“Ben just said to get a nice start. They went a nice, even gallop and with it being his first try at the trip, I didn’t want to be handy. I just lobbed away and got into a relaxed rhythm.

“On that ground, if you do too much you definitely won’t get home. I just wanted him to last and stay the trip, most importantly.”

