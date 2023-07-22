Cobden excels as Born Famous takes Summer Plate

Bottom weight Born Famous came from last to first to deny Peter Bowen another success in the Unibet Summer Plate at Market Rasen.

Sent off the 3-1 favourite under Harry Cobden, the rapidly improving six-year-old looked to have no chance at halfway, detached from the main group of runners.

Bowen had two runners in the race, searching for a ninth win and a third in a row with Francky Du Berlais.

It was his other runner Courtland who looked to have been produced to perfection by Gavin Sheehan, though, as he jumped to the lead at the second last.

But as Hang In There weakened, Born Famous was just hitting top gear and the mare extended her unbeaten record to five since joining Iain Jardine.

Jardine said: “That was class and what a cool ride from Harry too. I knew he was going to take his time but I didn’t think he would take as much time as that!

“They obviously went quite quick and the rain has got into the ground and they’ve stopped, so it was a well-judged and a well thought out ride. She’s a grand filly on an upward curve and I’m just really chuffed for her owners. It’s a fantastic result.

“I’m not sure what’s clicked with her, she’s just gained that bit of confidence and is enjoying her races. We’ve been training her away quietly and we’re not too hard on her, so it’s probably a combination of that.

“She can jump. She’s very versatile regarding ground and she can’t half jump. It was some ride from Harry though – Conor O’Farrell, our jockey, had a word with him earlier and he just said it doesn’t really matter how she’s ridden, it’s all about getting her into a rhythm.

“She was in a good rhythm and finished well, so it’s an excellent result. We’ll sit tight with her now, we might have a look at something down the line but she doesn’t owe us anything.”