Cobden full of hope with ‘best’ Cheltenham team for some time

Harry Cobden believes he is going into the Cheltenham Festival with the strongest book of rides he has had for several seasons.

The 24-year-old is the stable jockey to 13-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls, for whom he enjoyed his greatest Festival success to date when landing the 2019 RSA Chase aboard Topofthegame – a race now known as the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

Cobden’s other Festival triumph came aboard Colin Tizzard’s Kilbricken Storm in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle in 2018, with Festival rides since Topofthegame’s victory proving winless.

This season, however, the team at Ditcheat have high hopes for a string of contenders that include Bravemansgame, Tahmuras and Hermes Allen.

Cobden said: “Certainly in the time I’ve been at Ditcheat we would be going to Cheltenham with our best team with the likes of Bravemansgame, Hermes Allen and Tahmuras.

“It is quite exciting and fingers crossed we have a bit of luck there this year.

“I think for the last few years there have not been too many stand-out teams we have sent to Cheltenham.

“We’ve had good horses like Politologue and Silviniaco Conti, but they were not Denman, Big Buck’s or Kauto Star, and whether we will ever see horses like that again, who knows?”

Despite a winner proving elusive, Cobden still feels the Nicholls runners have posted good performances but ultimately have not been able to get the better of horses trained in the big Irish powerhouse stables.

He said: “The last couple of seasons Paul has had 143 and 176 winners and we go to Cheltenham for four days and we end up having horses run well that put in career bests to finish third or fourth behind some Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott-trained hotpot.

“It can be frustrating, but I wouldn’t say it has ever got me down as you get off one and put your colours on and go back out for the next race. Racing is a great leveller as for 30 minutes you can be down then in your next ride you could have a winner.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a couple of winners at the Cheltenham Festival with Kilbricken Storm and Topofthegame and they were amazing days. It would be lovely to walk away with just one winner from this year’s meeting.”

Bravesmansgame is Cobden’s hope for the Gold Cup, with the eight-year-old currently the leading British chance and second-favourite behind Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs.

Last seen securing an impressive 14-length King George VI Chase success, the bay will tackle a three-mile-two-furlong trip for the first time in March – but his rider is not concerned about his ability to stay.

“I don’t think the extra quarter of a mile will be a problem,” he said.

“He is a good traveller and I think I’ve learnt to ride him a lot better now. He was very good at Kempton considering how wide he went.

“To my mind the only question would be the track because he has won on a lot of big galloping tracks and he has never really been tested on an undulating course. He is a well-balanced good jumper so I don’t think that will be an issue.

“The Irish horse (Galopin Des Champs) is the one they are going mad about, but I think he has been overlooked.

“When he has come up short before he has always had an excuse, whereas on Boxing Day he had no excuses.

“I thought it was his race to lose and I thought he showed how tough he was from the back of the fourth last to the line. I was at him a long way out. He put his head down and galloped all the way to the line. He jumped great and was very brave.

“I think the fact he has only had two runs and before going straight there will make a big difference this season as he has been specifically trained for this race.”

Cobden will also ride Hermes Allen, the general 9-4 favourite for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle having won all three of his hurdles starts – latterly landing the Grade One Challow Hurdle by a conclusive margin.

“Hermes Allen is probably our best chance of a winner there this year. The only thing he did well at home before going to Stratford first time out was jump as he never really galloped that fast, but when he gets to the track he is a different animal,” said Cobden.

“I thought he was very impressive at Newbury in the Challow Hurdle. He jumped well and went a very good gallop on soft ground.

“He turned in and absolutely scooted away, he barely came off the bridle. It was probably one of the easiest Grade One winners I will ever ride.

“You are not going to get an easy lead in a Ballymore. They might go quick in front and I will have to sit in third or fourth and he might run free and run no race at all, whereas he might go to sleep and bolt up.

“He has got to raise his game again, but we haven’t got to the bottom of him so we don’t know how good he is. It will be a good race, but he jumps well, is quite relaxed and laid back. He is everything you want in a good horse.”

Tahmuras was the winner of the Tolworth at Sandown on his last outing and is preparing for another tilt at a Grade One title in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

“Tahmuras was very good in the Tolworth Hurdle and showed he had a great attitude. He missed the last couple of hurdles which he is unlike him as he is usually a very good jumper,” Cobden said.

“The only thing I would be a little bit conscious about is whether he is quick enough to travel all the way round.

“In a Supreme on soft ground I would fancy him. If it was a good ground Supreme I think he would be a bit on the back foot.

“The experts say he has got a couple of pounds to find on the top ones, but Facile Vega bombed out on his last start so it has opened the race up a little bit.”