Coffey on course for National service

Trainer Nicky Henderson would love to see Mister Coffey fill the only significant gap on his CV with victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Henderson saddled his first runner in the race 44 years ago when Zongalero was the runner-up in 1979 and has hit the crossbar again since as The Tsarevitch also came home second in 1987.

Whilst practically every other major National Hunt race has been claimed by the yard throughout Henderson’s career, the Grand National has remained elusive as the years have passed.

Asked what winning the race would mean after decades of trying, Henderson said: “Well I’m not going to suddenly leap up and say ‘that’s it’ and retire! But on the other hand it would complete the journey, if you like.

“It’s been a long haul and I haven’t finished yet. But that is the one obvious race I’d love to win – doesn’t everyone? I’m sure anyone who’s won the race once, twice, wants to go on and win it again because it’s very special. We’ve been knocking on the door a few times.

“I love the place. The race is very special, it’s completely different to Cheltenham. Luckily we’ve been fortunate enough to have some of the best horses around and therefore you’re a player at Cheltenham at the highest level and that’s where it really matters, but this race is unique.

“It’s a completely different game. It would be a pity not to find one someday but the clock is ticking!”

Mister Coffey has yet to win a chase but was most recently seen finishing third in last month’s National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, with the gelding also in possession of some National-track experience having contested the Topham at the Aintree meeting last season.

“We ran him in the Topham last year and he enjoyed jumping round there then. He’s in good form and ran a very good race at Cheltenham,” said Henderson.

“He’s been placed in everything you can throw at him. He can’t win anything but that’s a bit like me in the National!

“He’s perfectly capable of it and it’s nice to be going in there with a horse that realistically does have a chance. It would be a surprise to all if I won it!”