Coko Beach delivers again in Ten Up contest

Thyestes Chase hero Coko Beach followed up in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan

Three and a half weeks on from his lucrative handicap success at Gowran Park, Gordon Elliott’s grey was the 5-4 favourite at Grade Two level in the hands of Jack Kennedy.

It was not entirely straightforward for the market leader though, with Espanito Bello looking a major threat halfway up the home straight.

However, just when he appeared to be getting the better of the argument, Espanito Bello stumbled on landing after jumping the final fence – handing the initiative back to Coko Beach, who went on to score by four lengths.

“Jack said he’s better in a big field, with horses around him, where something can keep him travelling,” said Elliott.

“I was standing out on the track and I wasn’t sure whether he would have won or not. Jack said he thought he would have.

“He said he needed the jump to win it and he got it.”

Coko Beach holds several entries at next month’s Cheltenham Festival, but Elliott added: “I’d imagine we’ll keep him at home and he might go for the Irish Grand National.”

Hugh Morgan and Young Dev on the way to an amazing victory (PA Wire)

Hugh Morgan produced one of the most sensational riding performances of the season to steer the Denis Hogan-trained Young Dev to victory in the Racing Again March 6th Handicap Chase.

The 17-2 chance appeared to have lost all chance after jumping the very first fence, with a tack problem leaving the conditional jockey to ride the remainder of the three-mile journey without irons.

Just to successfully complete the course would have been a tremendous feat, but miraculously, Morgan managed to get his mount into contention and drove him out on the run-in to secure the most remarkable of wins by three-quarters of a length from Se Mo Laoch.

I'm grand at the minute, but I'd say I'll be sore in the morning!

Explaining what had happened, Morgan said: “My right stirrup broke after the first and I kicked it out. I’m grand at the minute, but I’d say I’ll be sore in the morning!

“The horse had run plenty of times, so I said I might as well keep going. It took a bit of getting used to going down to the fences without them (irons) and I just left him to sort himself out and gave him a squeeze.

“It was great – it was something new anyway! It’s my first ride for Denis, so it’s very important to get a win.”