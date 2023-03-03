Colonel Mustard heads to Kelso to set out Cheltenham case

Colonel Mustard will aim to snaffle the huge carrot of a £100,000 bonus for any horse who wins the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso on Saturday and follows up at the Cheltenham Festival.

Third in last year’s County Hurdle, the Lorna Fowler-trained eight-year-old is one of two Irish raiders who line up for the competitive two-mile handicap.

He returns to hurdling, having had two runs over fences, the last of which saw him finish runner-up to Arkle favourite El Fabiolo over two miles at Fairyhouse.

County Meath-based Fowler said: “We were going to go for the Betfair Hurdle. That was very much the big plan, but the ground was no good at Newbury.

“We thought we could go straight for the County Hurdle, but with the bonus on offer, it made sense to have a go. It is a great carrot. It is a very hard carrot to get your hands on, but it has to be worth a go.

“He is very lightly-raced this year, so is a really fresh horse. He has travelled before, so every box was ticked to have a go. The plan is to go to the County afterwards, if all is well.

“The ground is perfect for him, but it will be perfect for everybody else. At the moment, everything is positive.”

Emmet Mullins won this race two years ago with The Shunter, who went on to secure the bonus when taking the Paddy Power Plate at the Festival.

He saddles Mctigue, who has won two of his four starts over hurdles, including a Grade Two contest at Auteuil, since joining the yard from Jim Bolger.

“We are not the only ones after the bonus,” said Mullins. “He is in good form and we’ll get that race out of the way before thinking about the Festival.

“We have different options there. In England, you run off the weight you are allotted, so that is against us for the Festival. That might narrow our options.

“Even if he wins the Morebattle, he won’t carry a penalty in the Boodles, so he can’t go above 11st 12lb, so that’s another angle for him.

“He has a hardiness and experience for a young horse. He was a two-year-old Flat winner and a very precocious horse and has taken to the jumps very well.”

The British challenge is spearheaded by L’Eau Du Sud, who threw down a strong challenge in the latter stages of a two-mile Kempton handicap over Christmas, only to make a blunder at the last and finish third to No Ordinary Joe.

Trainer Dan Skelton is not eyeing the bonus, however.

He said: “He ran nicely. He’s next year’s chaser. It is obviously a highly competitive race, but I’m very happy with him and I’d give him a little chance.

“He’s not in anything at Cheltenham. The Morebattle is the right race for him. He is a young horse. I don’t want go again that quickly. A bonus is only a bonus if you can win it – and I don’t think we can.

“If we can win the Morebattle, I’ll be very happy. I don’t have to follow up at Cheltenham for it to be worthwhile.”

Gary Moore’s Teddy Blue will make an 800-mile round trip from his West Sussex yard in search of a second win over hurdles.

Placed on his last two attempts in Grade Three company, including when third to Aucunrisque in the Betfair Hurdle, assistant trainer Joshua Moore is hopeful he will handle the long journey.

He said: “He ran well last time. He seems well at home. It is a long way to travel, but it just depends on how he travels up there.

“He is in the County and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle as well. Which one he will run in, I’m not sure.

“It is a big prize and well worth going up there for.”

Last year’s winner Cormier returns for Brian Ellison, having had two unsuccessful chase starts this term.

Ellison said: “We will go back chasing next year. He would have finished closer in the County last year (when seventh), but for being squeezed out coming up the rail.

“He’s in good form, in fine fettle and always runs his race – he’s tough. He was only a cheap horse and he’s done well.

“He won’t be going to the County. We will probably go to the Swinton Hurdle at Haydock.

“He finished second in the Swinton a couple of years ago and got brought down in it last year. He has run well in it and there are other races to run in as well. ”