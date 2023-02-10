Colonel Mustard rethink after Newbury outing scuppered by ground

Lorna Fowler is considering plans for Colonel Mustard after quick ground scuppered his intended run in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

The chestnut had been well-fancied for the valuable handicap, a race in which he was due to switch back to smaller obstacles after two credible runs over fences.

But with the ground described as good at Newbury, the decision was taken not to travel from Fowler’s base in County Meath.

“I just can’t run him on the ground as it’s too quick and he has to have a bit of ease in it,” Fowler said.

“It’s very disappointing because we were keen to go there, but we won’t be running and that’s a real shame.

“At Newbury it is quite a unique situation because the ground has been under covers with the cold weather, so it’s quick ground and that’s not suitable for him.”

Colonel Mustard was third in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last year, a race won by subsequent four-time Grade winner State Man – last seen beating Honeysuckle to land the Irish Champion Hurdle by four and three-quarter lengths.

Fowler’s gelding will be aimed at the race again come March, though it is likely there will be another outing before Cheltenham looms.

“We’re just taking stock now but I think we will aim to go to the County Hurdle again, that seems like a sensible option, especially given the form is so strong from last year,” Fowler said.

“We might take in something on the way and there are a few options of where we could go, so it’s likely he’ll get a run before the County Hurdle.

“It’s a real shame but sometimes you’ve got to regroup and see where you’re at, he was primed and ready to go this weekend.

“We might take something in along the way, then it’s the County after that and then maybe back to fences after that – that’s the provisional plan.”