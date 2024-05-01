Coltrane collects Sagaro top honours once again
Coltrane battled gamely to get his head in front of Caius Chorister and successfully defend his Longines Sagaro Stakes crown at Ascot.
The Andrew Balding-trained gelding won by four and three-quarter lengths in the 2023 edition, but was made to work all the way to fend off Sweet William and then Caius Chorister for this success.
The seven-year-old sat in behind early leader Quickthorn, but he hit the front with two furlongs to go as he contended with Sweet William.
Oisin Murphy ensured he got Coltrane’s nose in front as he and Sweet William fought for the lead.
Coltrane (7-2) showed plenty of heart as Sweet William’s challenge faded inside the final furlong, but Caius Chorister was powering home on the outside.
It looked as though the David Menuisier mare, who had a clash of heads with Trueshan at the start, was going to nick victory on the line, but Coltrane continued valiantly to win by a head.
