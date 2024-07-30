Comeback king Kyprios hailed as ‘so genuine’ by O’Brien

In the most despairing moments of Kyprios’ life-threatening injury, it seemed hopeless to think of him returning to the racecourse, let alone coming back better than ever.

The chestnut looked to be the staying champion-elect at the start of the 2022 campaign and he did not disappoint, striding through the year in an unbeaten run that included four successive Group Ones.

The Gold Cup, the Goodwood Cup, the Irish St Leger and the Prix du Cadran were all collected that term, but the joy of those successes was then tempered by a troubling joint infection that developed into the most serious of injuries.

It took all the patience and expertise of trainer Aidan O’Brien’s team to get the horse back on his feet, but his racing career was an afterthought when his life hung in the balance.

Those efforts were rewarded when the horse returned to action last season to finish second in both the Irish St Leger and the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day, two performances that seemed miraculous considering the doubt that had hung over Kyprios’ future.

But there was more in store and in defiance of the received wisdom that tells you ‘they never come back’, the horse has recaptured his old sparkle since his first run of the term.

The Gold Cup at Ascot was regained in June, and in Sussex Kyprios was the 8-13 favourite under Ryan Moore to take ownership of the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup once again.

The six-year-old will have given connections little to worry about throughout the race, and on the turn for home he was clearly faring best of all in a field of seasoned stayers.

His four-length triumph, which was a course record, came at a canter on the line and he remains a shining example of the remarkable horsemanship of those who have guided him back to this point.

O’Brien said: “People go through very tough times in life and this horse is a perfect example of the animal side of that.

“He’s very tough, we thought he couldn’t come back but he did come back. He’s so genuine, he wears his heart and his soul on his sleeve every day.

“He sweated a lot today and didn’t stop sweating, probably because it is so warm, so we were a bit worried about that.

“He was a little different to how he normally is, so we were so relieved when it was over. Anyone who follows a thoroughbred will see the genuineness of this one and he always keeps a little bit – I think it’s an incredible story.

“He’s like an athlete with an awful lot of miles on him, so all his needs have to be tended to on a daily basis, all the time.

“We are very lucky that we have the facilities and the people to be able to do that.

“Obviously, you need the character with the will to be able to take it and to want to do it. We have to be very respectful of him all the time and appreciate him.”