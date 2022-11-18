Compensation for Tudhope as Dubai Future wins Bahrain Trophy

Saeed bin Suroor enjoyed a Sakhir one-two as Dubai Future beat Passion And Glory in the fourth running of the Bahrain International Trophy.

Danny Tudhope brought home Dubai Future first, just as he had in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Subsequently third in both the York Stakes and at Newbury, the gelding was reunited with Tudhope in the Middle East as Richard Kingscote took the ride on the second Bin Suroor challenger.

The early pace was slow and it was the widely-campaigned Magny Cours, trained by Andre Fabre also for Godolphin, who took up the running with Dubai Future and Passion And Glory travelling in his wake.

After the field rounded the final bend Tudhope eased out from his spot on the rail, drawing level with Magny Cours and Passion And Glory in the home straight.

The latter threw down a challenge as the post approached and Bin Suroor’s two runners were locked neck and neck for several strides until Dubai Future, who was eighth in the contest last year, broke clear to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

“Both horses ran big races. Dubai Future was here last year, he left Bahrain and we took him to Dubai before he won at Royal Ascot – physically he has improved,” the trainer said.

“The plan was to run here again, I said to the jockey before the race that he’s a different horse.

“He was ridden to stay handy and the race suited both horses. They ran very well, first and second – a good result.”

Of Dubai Future he added: “He’s a tough horse, he always tries, even over a mile and six. The pace today helped as he has a good turn of foot and that also helped too.

“It was great, I tried last year and the year before. This year I am happy!”

The win was particularly significant for Tudhope, who missed the ride on his regular mount Lord Glitters when he secured the prize for David O’Meara 12 months ago.

“Unfortunately I slipped a disk in my neck a few weeks prior to that, so I couldn’t make it, but it was a bit of justice there and it’s great to be here,” he explained.

“Godolphin had a strong hand in the race and I’m delighted one of them won. Thankfully it was me!

“I was hopeful, his last run wasn’t too bad and he’s in form. He’s a handy little horse to have around the bends, the race went to plan at an even gallop and I had a good position.

“I had a good draw and I was just able to box-seat him and then pop out, he picked up really well up the straight.

“It’s great going aboard, anywhere you go, and riding winners. The people put on a great show here and they look after you so well, I’m just grateful to have won this race.”