Concert hits winning note at the Curragh
Concert Hall followed in the hoofprints of esteemed stablemate Snowfall with a determined victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at the Curragh
Dual Oaks heroine Snowfall opened her account at the third attempt in last year’s renewal of this seven-furlong contest and Concert Hall was the 11-8 favourite to add her name to the roll of honour, having filled the runner-up spot at Fairyhouse less than a fortnight ago.
The daughter of Dubawi looked booked for minor honours again after being joined and headed by newcomer Voice Of Angels, but Concert Hall battled back against the far rail to prevail by half a length under Ryan Moore, with Shamiyana just a neck further behind in third.
O’Brien said: “Wayne (Lordan) rode her the first day around a bend in Fairyhouse and said when she was turning she got a bit lost and the winner got away on her.
“She’s tough and genuine and Ryan was very happy with her. The dam (Was) won the Oaks, so she should stay.
“We’ll look at one of the seven-furlong races with her, maybe the Debutante Stakes.”