Conditions key to Princess Zoe’s York target

Ground conditions will dictate which race Princess Zoe will contest at York next week following her creditable effort in defeat at the Curragh on Friday.

Making her first appearance since filling the runner-up spot in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June, the Tony Mullins-trained mare again had to make do with minor honours in the Irish St Leger Trial behind Twilight Payment.

Princess Zoe is set to make a swift return to action on the Knavesmire, but whether she will line up in Friday’s Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup or the Sky Bet Ebor the following afternoon remains undecided.

Mullins said: “I was happy with the run and she’s come out of it perfect. She’s out in the paddock this morning and is in great form.

“It depends on the weather forecast now. At the moment it is purely the weather that is going to make our decision.

“She showed on Friday that a mile and six (furlongs) is no problem to her – she had no problem with the faster pace.

“It leaves us as open to going for the Ebor as the Lonsdale Cup.”

Should Princess Zoe run in the Ebor, her rider Joey Sheridan will be able to use his 5lb claim.

“If any rain comes, she’ll run on the day there’s a better cut in the ground,” Mullins added.

“The claim would be an added advantage in the Ebor and it’s not like a normal Ebor where the bottom weight might be 8st 2lb as I can’t see anything below 9st getting in.”