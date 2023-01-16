Conditions key to Rare Edition’s Haydock hopes

Charlie Longsdon will be keeping a keen eye on conditions at Haydock – with Rare Edition set to be rerouted to Huntingdon if the ground on Merseyside proves too testing for his Supreme Novices’ Hurdle contender.

The six-year-old has put himself in the picture for the Cheltenham Festival opener with some faultless displays this season, winning all three of his assignments with the minimum of fuss to back up a successful rules debut in a Southwell bumper last spring.

He is currently as short as 14-1 in places to land an early blow for the home team at Prestbury Park following an emphatic victory over a useful cast at Kempton on Boxing Day and is one of nine entries for Saturday’s Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock.

However, if the ground is not to Longsdon’s liking, it will be Huntingdon’s Urban Logistics Reit Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle – won by Shishkin in 2020 – where the son of Califet will put his Cheltenham aspirations to the test.

“He is entered for the Rossington Main, but if it is this (heavy) ground I won’t go,” said Longsdon.

“I won’t go on heavy ground. He’s a big, weak baby – a classy baby – but he won’t go on heavy ground.

“If he doesn’t go to Haydock, he’ll go to the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon. I think that is the more likely target at this stage because we know what the ground is going to be like realistically.

“I know that is two-miles-three, but it’s a sharp two-three.”

If he was trained by a Henderson or Nicholls, he would be half the price

He added: “I’m looking forward to where he goes next and I was amazed when I heard him described as the best two-miler we’ve got in this country. Yes there are probably half a dozen better ones in Ireland, but it’s fun for us to have a good horse.

“Everything matches up right, it’s there and clear to see. He deserves to be where he is and as people say, if he was trained by a Henderson or Nicholls, he would be half the price. We’re lucky to have him.”

If running at Huntingdon on February 9, Longsdon will get the chance to see his star novice in action up in distance – something the Chipping Norton-based handler has mentioned could suit in the past.

However, despite still holding the view that an extended trip would help Rare Edition’s jumping, the Sky Bet-backed Supreme remains the number one assignment for the Festival.

“I think he’ll want a step up in trip in time, but his two-mile figures at the moment you can’t ignore,” continued Longsdon.

“Over two and a half, I think it would help his jumping – at the moment he’s a bit careful and jumps a bit like it’s a fence.

“That is no bad thing for the long term and I don’t want to ruin that jumping either.

“So I do think two and a half might help him, but the Supreme would be our favoured option at this stage.”

The Olly Murphy-trained Chasing Fire would appear to be a leading rival to Rare Edition should he run at Haydock, having won each of his two hurdles starts so far while Howlingmadmurdock from Tom Lacey’s yard and Evan Williams’ Doyen Star have also won their only hurdles outings.

Pembroke and War Soldier have each won their last two for Dan Skelton and Sandy Thomson respectively, with Matata, Poetic Music and Toothless completing the list of possibles.

Nicky Henderson has entered Epatante and First Street in the New One Unibet Hurdle.

There are nine possibles, with Nigel Twiston-Davies keen to win the prize with I Like To Move It given the race is named after his former stable star, The New One.