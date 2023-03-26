Confidence growing ahead of Roi Mage’s Grand National challenge

Connections of Roi Mage are growing increasingly bullish over his Randox Grand National chances after he chased home Longhouse Poet at Down Royal.

A best-priced 50-1 chance for the world-famous steeplechase, he represents the same owners who landed the race with Auroras Encore in 2013.

Like Auroras Encore, who was trained by Sue Smith, Roi Mage is an 11-year-old towards the bottom of the handicap and he narrowly missed the cut for the big race last year.

Trainer Patrick Griffin set his sights on Aintree at an early stage this term, but his participation was left on a knife-edge following an injury sustained at Cheltenham in January.

The trainer’s son and assistant, James Griffin, explained: “After Cheltenham, we didn’t think we would have a horse for the rest of the season, because he cut himself very badly in the Cross Country and genuinely we thought he would be gone for the season.

“Thanks to the Cheltenham veterinary team, specifically Ian Camm, who spent two hours on his hands and knees under the horse, with his finger tip, cleaning the wound meticulously, the dream is still alive.

“The horse cut himself very badly, we were a bit touch and go. But the horse was back being ridden out after three weeks and then it was on to Down Royal, where he ran a hell of a race.”

Roi Mage was conceding weight to Longhouse Poet at Down Royal when beaten a length and a quarter, but the roles will be reversed at Aintree with Roi Mage allotted 10st 8lb while Longhouse Poet is on 11st.

“We were chuffed,” added Griffin. “I thought he’d run well and we think that would put him spot on. It is all systems go for Aintree now.

“He missed the cut by one last year but because he won at Down Royal last year, he went up 9lb to a mark of 149.”

We were always working back from April 15 and he has come out of Down Royal bouncing. He has no weight on his back over that trip. We genuinely can't wait.

He went on: “So, the plan all season was the Grand National. The plan always was to start in France, which we did. He finished third at Compiegne, giving both the winner and runner-up weight, and was only beaten just over two lengths.

“We were always working back from April 15 and he has come out of Down Royal bouncing. He has no weight on his back over that trip. We genuinely can’t wait.

“He’ll handle soft ground. If this (unsettled) weather holds up, then happy days. He’ll stay, we think he will. He has jumped round Auteuil, so Aintree shouldn’t be a problem.”

Connections are still hoping that three-time French champion jump jockey James Reveley will be fit enough to ride following a broken tibia sustained in a fall at Pau on February 19.

Griffin added: “We are hoping James will be back in time to ride him.

“There are a mass of trials over the big Easter weekend at Auteuil and that is what he is aiming to be back for.

“We want James to ride him, but if he can’t, then we have two other riders in our heads.”

Winner of eight of his 38 starts over fences, Roi Mage has had just five runs over fences for Griffin since arriving from France, winning once and been placed on three other occasions for the yard, who are increasingly optimistic of a good showing at the Liverpool track.

“You can’t fancy a horse in the National, but realistically we know we have a horse who is capable of a big performance,” said Griffin.

“He has form in the book, he has a bit of speed – he won over two-miles-three 18 months ago – and he is relatively fresh. All season we have worked round the National and genuinely, we can’t wait.”