Conflated is Bowl-bound, with Elliott assembling strong Aintree squad

Gordon Elliott is set for strong representation at Aintree’s Randox Grand National Festival, with Cheltenham Gold Cup third Conflated headlining the Cullentra House handler’s raiding party.

In what was widely recognised as a top-class renewal of the blue riband at the Cheltenham Festival, Conflated performed with real credit and only gave way to the impressive winner Galopin Des Champs and gallant runner-up Bravemansgame in the closing stages.

Now the nine-year-old will bid to go one better than his length second to Clan Des Obeaux on Merseyside 12 months ago when he lines up once again in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl.

“The way it has fallen, and with Willie (Mullins) being very strong at Punchestown, we will send quite a few over to Aintree,” explained Elliott.

“Conflated is going to go for the Bowl, he’s in good form and ran very well in the Gold Cup. We’re looking forward to running him.”

Elliott will also hold leading claims in some of the feature races over timber with Stayers’ Hurdle one-three Sire Du Berlais and Teahupoo set to take their place in the Jrl Group Liverpool Hurdle, while Champion Hurdle third Zanahiyr will have another crack at the all-conquering Constitution Hill in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle.

“Sire Du Berlais and Teahupoo will both run in the three-mile hurdle,” said Elliott.

“Sire Du Berlais turns up once or twice a year and he’s a horse of a lifetime. We are very proud of him.

“Zanahiyr could run in the two-and-a-half-mile race. He seems to have come out of Cheltenham very well. He seems to enjoy taking his time a little bit, so we’re looking forward to running him.”

Gerri Colombe headed to Prestbury Park as many people’s idea of a banker, but failed to reel in The Real Whacker to be denied a short head in the Brown Advisory.

He will now have the chance to put the record straight in the Air Charter Services Mildmay Novices’ Chase that opens Friday’s action.

“Gerri Colombe is going to run in the three-mile novice chase,” added Elliott.

“He will have an entry in Punchestown as well, but we would just be a little bit nervous that the ground could dry up a little bit before then. It’s not that he needs softer ground, but I think he could be a lot more effective with a bit of dig.”

Elliott will also be represented in all four of the Grade One novice events over hurdles throughout the three days, while he will be mob-handed in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race that brings the meeting to a close on Grand National day.

“I think I’ll run Found A Fifty in the two-mile Grade One (Top Novices’ Hurdle),” said Elliott.

“He’s in good form and hasn’t done an awful lot wrong. We think he’s a good horse and one we are really excited about going chasing with next year.

“Irish Point will go for two-and-a-half-mile Grade One (Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle). He didn’t do much wrong the last day and stayed galloping all the way to the line.

“Absolute Notions will go for the three-mile novice (Cavani Menswear Sefton Novices’ Hurdle). We’ve kept him fresh, but I suppose if the ground ended up very soft we might not run him. We could also run Landrake and maybe Cool Survivor.

“Jazzy Matty will go for the juvenile (Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle), he won the Boodles and is in great form, while I’ll probably have three or four in the bumper – King Of Kingsfield, Samui and maybe the horse that won in Leopardstown, Pour Les Filles.