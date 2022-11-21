Constance sparkles on chasing bow

Lac De Constance looked a horse with a bright future when making a winning debut over fences at Kempton Park on Monday.

The Dan Skelton-trained grey won all three of his outings over hurdles last season and the manner in which he jumped the bigger obstacles in the Racing TV Novices’ Chase suggests there is a good deal more to come from him.

Taking it up at the third fence, the 2-1 chance gradually drew further and further clear of his two rivals before sauntering home 20 lengths ahead of Hudson De Grugy.

A return to the Sunbury venue for the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase on December 27 is an option, as Skelton explained.

“He is very good and we have always thought that. Andrew and Wendy (Cohen, owners) have been super patient with him and let me take my time with him to make him the best horse he can be,” he said.

“He was a little bit keen in his bumpers and that is why we had to look after him and then he went novice hurdling. I didn’t chuck him into the deep end, I did give him a couple of tests but it was all about making him into the best chaser he could be.

“You can see he is a horse of some ability. I think if the Wayward Lad came up soft, he would be a strong consideration for such a race. If not, we will go somewhere else. You might look at that and think he is the finished article, but he is not yet.”

Paddy Power cut the winner to 25-1 from 40-1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Skelton added: “He wasn’t ready for all that type of business (Cheltenham and Aintree) last season but he will be only when he is ready. If we do it when he is ready, he will be a player.

“I just don’t want to go and take the wraps off and say ‘go on son it, is up to you’ and let him go in one as I think you will find he needs his hand held a bit longer.”