Constitution Hill ‘all set’ to come out Fighting at Newcastle
While it may be stressful training the best National Hunt horse around, Constitution Hill himself continues to astound Nicky Henderson with just how relaxed he is.
Henderson has repeatedly stated that one of the major weapons in his armoury is his laid-back nature, and he certainly wastes no energy at Seven Barrows.
Just like the perfect racehorse, though, he comes alive on the track and although it can be hard to gauge just where he is at on the gallops, so far Henderson has got it right.
He has enjoyed two blemish-free seasons, with three wins as a novice and four last year which started out in Newcastle’s Betmgm Fighting Fifth Hurdle – and he will go down the same route this season starting on Saturday week.
“Constitution Hill is fine. He’s asleep in his box. He’s all set for Newcastle,” said Henderson at Newbury on Tuesday morning.
But Henderson did have less positive news on Champ, who had been aimed at Newbury’s Long Distance Hurdle next week.
He unfortunately will have to miss that engagement due to a setback.
“One who is on hold is Champ who has a trapped epiglottis and won’t be ready for Newbury,” said Henderson.
