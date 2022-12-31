Nico de Boinville celebrates winning The Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle on Constitution Hill during day one of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Racecourse, Sunbury-on-Thames. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.
31 December 2022

Constitution Hill and Epatante take festive exertions in their stride

By NewsChain Sport
31 December 2022

Nicky Henderson is “juggling balls in the air” as he reported Constitution Hill and Epatante to have come out of their Christmas clash in good shape.

Ante-post Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill was the undoubted star of the show, maintaining his unbeaten record under rules with another emphatic victory over stablemate Epatante in the Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day.

Speaking at Newbury on Saturday, Henderson said: “They are all fine and have all come out of their races very well. They are all happy. We are just sort of juggling all the balls in the air.”

On the likely Cheltenham target for Epatante, who won the Champion Hurdle in 2020, the Seven Barrows trainer said: “I don’t know what we will do with Epatante. JP (McManus, owner) will make that decision in due course.

“She will be in the Champion Hurdle and I suspect she will be in the Mares’ (Hurdle) as well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Andrew Tate ‘detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape’

news

Football world pays tribute to Pele after three-time World Cup winner’s death

football

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

world news